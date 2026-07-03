Watch: Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Tries Playing Santoor During India Visit, PM Modi Shares VIDEO

Instagram/narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi trying her hand at the santoor during her official visit to India. The video shows PM Takaichi playing the santoor, while PM Modi and others present clap for her.

"Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi trying her hand at Indian music!" the caption of the post read. The video has garnered more than 23.5 million views on PM Modi's Instagram.

Besides, PM Modi on Thursday gave a warm and personal touch to diplomatic ties with Japan by referring to his Japanese counterpart as his "younger sister" during the joint press statement following the India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi.

Beginning his address, PM Modi said, "Excellency and my younger sister, Prime Minister Takaichi, delegates from both nations, and members of the media, Namaskar. It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India on her first visit for the India-Japan Annual Summit."

Sanae Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, she attended the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and exchanged views on key regional and global developments of shared interest.