'Chhoti Bahen': PM Modi Calls Japanese Counterpart Sanae Takaichi 'Younger Sister' At Joint Press Meet - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a warm and personal touch to diplomatic ties with Japan by referring to his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, as his "younger sister" during the joint press statement following the India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi.

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Beginning his address, Modi said, "Excellency and my younger sister, Prime Minister Takaichi, delegates from both nations, and members of the media, Namaskar. It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India on her first visit for the India-Japan Annual Summit."

Welcoming Takaichi on her maiden official visit to India since assuming office, Modi described her as Japan's first woman Prime Minister, a visionary leader, and noted her roots in Nara Prefecture, a region closely linked to the shared Buddhist heritage of India and Japan.

Partnership built on trust

The Prime Minister underlined that the India-Japan partnership is built on mutual trust, calling it the two countries' greatest strategic asset amid growing global uncertainty. He recalled Japan's contribution to India's economic development over several decades, particularly in sectors such as automobiles and electronics, and said Takaichi's visit marks the beginning of "a new chapter" in the Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Takaichi welcomes gesture

Responding warmly, Takaichi embraced Modi's gesture and said, "You called me a beautiful younger sister, Prime Minister Modi, but at the small meeting before the big meeting, we confirmed that we are on the same page and will develop this relationship as brother and sister."

She stressed that Japan and India must leverage each other's strengths to become stronger and more prosperous together, especially at a time when international affairs remain unsettled.

Takaichi said the two leaders reaffirmed three key priorities, including deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations. She highlighted the alignment between Japan's updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision and India's MAHASAGAR initiative, saying both frameworks seek to promote regional stability, resilience and maritime security.

Focus on bilateral cooperation

Earlier in the day, Modi accorded Takaichi a ceremonial reception in New Delhi. The Japanese Prime Minister, who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, was received by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other strategic sectors.