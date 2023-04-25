WATCH: India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar slams Pakistan for practicing cross-border terrorism |

India's Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, on a tour of South America, slammed Pakistan without naming it during a joint press conference with his Panamanian counterpart. He expressed that it is challenging to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against India.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of Pakistan fulfilling its commitment to not sponsor cross-border terrorism, hoping that both nations could reach a point of understanding. His statements are expected to create a row as Pakistan FM's will be attending SCO meet in Goa soon.

It's very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us.We've always said that they've to deliver on commitment to not sponsor&carry out cross-border terrorism.We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage: EAM Jaishankar on Pak pic.twitter.com/mNYBXOKsKO — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Discussions on increasing cooperation and Indian pharma companies

The joint press conference also discussed increasing mutual cooperation between India and Panama. In this regard, Jaishankar highlighted the emergence of Indian pharmaceutical companies worldwide, including Panama. Furthermore, he expressed that Indian pharmaceuticals could establish a presence in Panama.

India's contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

Jaishankar also mentioned India's contribution to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that India supplied vaccines and medicines to most of the developed countries during the crisis.

India-Panama friendship and tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

According to media reports, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at being in Panama and meeting the people of Indian origin, who work as a bridge between the two countries. He paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama before the press conference. Jaishankar also highlighted that India and Panama share the same worldview and have traditionally been close friends.

