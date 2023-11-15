WATCH: Indian Navy Officer Saves Father's Life By Administering CPR Inside Taj Mahal In Agra During Heart Attack

A heartwarming incident unfolded at the iconic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a son, an Indian Navy officer, successfully administered Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to save his father's life during a sudden heart attack. The video of the son's life-saving efforts has gone viral on social media, earning accolades not only from his father's treating doctors but also from people on social media.

Father collapses after heart attack, son becomes saviour

Ramraj, a 70-year-old resident of Delhi, also known as Raju, accompanied by his son serving in the Indian Navy, was visiting Agra to explore the Taj Mahal and other attractions with family. On Wednesday, around 12:30 PM, while inside the Taj Mahal, Raju suddenly suffered a heart attack, collapsing unconscious on the ground.

The quick-thinking son immediately laid his father on the ground, seeking medical assistance from the on-site security personnel. Before medical help arrived, the son initiated CPR, administering breaths and chest compressions. The son's video capturing the CPR efforts, uploaded on social media, is gaining widespread attention.

Admitted to hospital after regaining consciousness

The son continued CPR until Raju regained consciousness. Following the successful administration of CPR, Taj Mahal security and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel assisted in transporting Raju via ambulance to a military hospital for further medical attention. Doctors credited the son's prompt CPR for preventing a potential fatality, emphasizing the critical importance of timely intervention in such emergencies.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)