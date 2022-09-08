Watch: Indian Army conducts multiple successful tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

QRSAM missile – seen here making its sixth test flight |

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army on Thursday successfully completed 6 flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

"The flight tests have been conducted as part of evaluation trials by Indian Army," the DRDO said.

The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move, with search and track capability and fire after a short halt. This has earlier been proven during the mobility trials.

These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration, consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars.

The QRSAM is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile system designed to protect moving armoured columns from aerial attacks. The entire weapon system is configured on highly mobile platforms and is capable of providing air defence on the move.

QRSAM has a fully automated Command and Control System. The missile system possesses two four-array radars, both of which encompass a 360-degree coverage, namely, the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar, apart from the launcher. It also possesses a laser proximity fuse immune to jamming.

The QRSAM has a maximum range of 30 km (19 mi) and can intercept targets flying at 10 km (6.2 mi) altitude. According to DRDO, currently the QRSAM has 90% indigenous component, which is projected to increase 99% incrementally.

The QRSAM Weapon System is being inducted into the Indian Army.