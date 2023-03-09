WATCH: At UN, India warns Pakistan to put their own house in order before accusing them of violating human rights

WATCH: India warns Pakistan to put their own house in order at UN before accusing them of violating human rights | Screengrab

On the United Nations stage on Wednesday, India sent a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that the neighbouring nation must first take care of its own affairs before accusing India of violating human rights.

Under Secretary for External Affairs Jagpreet Kaur claimed that Pakistan has been preaching morality to the world while denying democracy to its people during a UN session on human rights. "We advise Pakistan to put its own house in order and focus on improving its abysmal record of promotion and protection of human rights of its own population," Jagpreet Kaur said rejecting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement.

Watch the video here:

India vehemently disagreed with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's use of the term "occupied" when he described Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, stated on Tuesday at the UN Security Council open debate on women, peace, and security that India finds it worthless to even respond to such harmful and misleading propaganda.

Pakistani's have no hope for genuine democracy

India stated at the human rights session on Wednesday that it is ironic that over the course of seven decades, Pakistan's own institutions, laws, and policies have denied its population and the people in the territories it controls these truths and destroyed their hopes for genuine democracy and freedom, equality, tolerance, and social justice.

"While Pakistan masquerades as the champion of human rights, its top leadership has in the past openly acknowledged creating terrorist groups, training them to fight in Afghanistan and the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Jagpreet Kaur said.

"Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Hazaras Shias have been targeted by blasphemy laws that carry draconian penalties, including mandatory death sentences," Kaur added.

"We reject the factually incorrect and unwarranted references to India in the OIC statement. The entire territory of Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India," Kaur said.

India asked Pakistan to put their house in order

"Mr President, India is exercising its right of reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan. We once again heard the representative of Pakistan wax eloquent on so-called human rights violations in India. At the outset, we deny these baseless allegations. Pakistan's entire focus... has been about preaching to the world about right and wrong, truths and untruths and hope and despair," Kaur said.

It is not unexpected that Pakistan is now a victim of its own evil state policies of breeding terror organisations, India said, adding that Pakistan's efforts to aid and abet terrorism have been responsible for the violation of human rights in the entire world.

(With agency inputs)