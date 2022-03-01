WATCH I Union Minister VK Singh meets 80 Indian students upon his visit to Warsaw, Poland

Union Minister V K Singh arrived in Poland on Tuesday where he met and greeted 80 Indian students staying at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Warsaw in Poland.

Singh said he wanted to assure the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine that the Indian government is taking all steps for their safe return and urged them to be patient and safe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Singh left for Poland on Monday night to coordinate the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine amid a Russian military offensive.

With the Ukrainian airspace being closed for civilian aircraft, India is evacuating its citizens through its neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assigned four Union ministers to be on the ground in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to facilitate the smooth and safe evaluation of Indian nationals.

While Singh will coordinate the evacuation efforts in Poland, Kiren Rijiju will be in Slovakia and Hardeep Singh Puri in Hungary. Jyotiraditya Scindia will look after evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the entire government machinery was working round the clock to ensure all Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure as he deputed four Union ministers to countries bordering the war-hit nation as special envoys to oversee the rescue efforts and more evacuation flights were deployed.

(with PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:46 PM IST