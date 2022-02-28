Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovakia, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland to oversee evacuation: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said four Union Ministers will be deployed as special envoys to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process of Indians, including students, still stuck in the war-torn country.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, and VK Singh to Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacautaion process, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Informing about the ongoing evacuation process, Bagchi said six flights have so far arrived carrying around 1400 Indian citizens. Four flights have arrived from Bucharest (Romania) and two flights from Budapest (Hungary), he added.

The MEA spokesperson further said the situation in Ukraine continues to be complex, fluid and quite concerning, but "we've been able to accelerate our evacuation process," he said. "About 8000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since we issued advisory, not since conflict began," he added.

Bagchi further told Indians to not reach the border directly as there's rush and the evacuation might take time. "We request Indians to go to West Ukraine but don't reach the border directly as there's rush there, it'll take time. Go to nearby cities, seek shleter there. We're making arrangements there, our teams will help you. Don't panic, we have enough flights," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Union Minister & former Army Chief Gen VK Singh said no Indian will be left behind in the war-torn Ukraine. "No Indian will be left behind if he/she gets into trouble. In a war zone, there'll be restrictions, confusion&agitated border guards on both sides. If you don't have patience&don't follow the instructions things can go wrong," he said.

"That (even if you're stuck on Mars, Indian Embassy will help you) is philosophy of govt led by PM Modi. PM is visionary in his thinking&decided to despatch 4 Ministers to countries bordering Ukraine to help better coordinate evacuation of Indian nationals," he added.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:04 PM IST