WATCH: 'I Am A Lawyer,' Woman Driver Tells Crowd After Allegedly Ramming Scooter In Lucknow; Family Alleges She Was Drunk

Lucknow: A late-night accident at Samta Mulak Chowk in Lucknow has gone viral after a video showed an agitated woman driver repeatedly telling bystanders, "I am a lawyer," while arguing with the crowd following a crash that left a 27-year-old scooter rider seriously injured.

The victim's family has alleged that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol. Police have launched an investigation, though the allegation has not yet been officially confirmed.

Viral Video Shows Heated Confrontation

The viral footage captures a chaotic scene with damaged vehicles, including a black SUV and a crushed scooter trapped beneath one of the vehicles. The woman driver, dressed in a white top and black shorts, is seen arguing with bystanders as several people record the incident on their mobile phones.

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The video shows a crowd gathering around the accident site, inspecting the damaged vehicles and engaging in a heated exchange with the driver, who repeatedly identifies herself as a lawyer during the confrontation.

Scooter Rider Suffers Multiple Fractures

According to a complaint filed by Babita Singh, her daughter Naina Singh (27) was travelling on an Activa scooter with a friend when the SUV allegedly rammed the two-wheeler from behind near Samta Mulak Chowk.

The impact allegedly dragged the scooter under the SUV, trapping Naina beneath the vehicle. Local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull her out before she was shifted to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Doctors reportedly found that her left leg had fractured in two places, while she also sustained multiple injuries.

Family Alleges Driver Was Intoxicated

The victim's mother has alleged that the woman behind the wheel was intoxicated and that liquor bottles were found inside the SUV.

She further claimed that instead of assisting the injured, the driver argued with bystanders, allegedly abused those present and continued confronting the crowd after the accident.

Police have not confirmed the allegations of drunken driving and said the matter is under investigation.

Police Launch Probe

Gomtinagar SHO Brajesh Chandra Tiwari said police have taken the SUV into custody and initiated an investigation based on the complaint.

Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the allegations made by the victim's family. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.