Gorakhpur Horror: Woman Dragged By Hair, Assaulted After Minor Road Accident; Accused Threatened To Rape Her, Arrested | VIDEO

A minor road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur allegedly escalated into a brutal assault after a group of men attacked a 24-year-old woman, dragged her by the hair, assaulted her, vandalised her car and allegedly threatened to rape and kill her. The incident, which occurred while the woman was taking her ailing father to the Railway Hospital, has sparked outrage after a video of the assault surfaced on social media.

Police have arrested the main accused, identified as Raj Nishad, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.

What the Viral Video Shows

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, allegedly shows a group of men surrounding the woman's car on a busy road near the Railway Hospital in the Shahpur police station area. The men can be seen pulling the woman out, grabbing her by the hair and physically assaulting her while bystanders look on. The footage also captures the chaos around the vehicle, with some people attempting to intervene as the accused continue attacking the woman. The video has become a key piece of evidence in the police investigation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accident Turned Into Violent Assault

According to the woman's complaint, the incident took place at around 6:30 pm on July 9, when she was driving her Grand Vitara to the Railway Hospital to get her father treated.

She alleged that a motorcycle suddenly collided with her car. Following the collision, the biker allegedly began abusing her and demanded that she apologise, despite the accident allegedly being his fault. When she refused, the situation escalated dramatically.

Soon afterwards, several men arrived in a black Scorpio and allegedly joined the biker in attacking her.

Woman Alleges Molestation, Rape Threats

The woman alleged that the accused pulled her hair, repeatedly punched and kicked her, attempted to tear her clothes and touched her inappropriately. She further claimed that the men threatened to rape and kill her during the assault.

According to her statement, the accused also vandalised her vehicle, smashing its windows before fleeing the scene.

She said her father, who was inside the car and unwell, witnessed the entire incident helplessly.

The complainant has told police that she would be able to identify all the accused if they are produced before her.

Police Register FIR, Main Accused Arrested

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Shahpur Police Station on Friday against the unidentified biker and the occupants of the black Scorpio.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Initially, the case was filed under relatively minor sections. However, after the assault video surfaced, police invoked more serious charges, including attempt to murder, outraging the modesty of a woman, assault, criminal intimidation and damaging property.

Police arrested the main accused, Raj Nishad, a resident of Mohanpur in Padri Bazaar, on Friday night. He has been accused of leading the assault along with his associates.

Investigation Underway

Confirming the development, SP City Nimish Patil said an FIR has been registered based on the woman's complaint and one accused has been arrested. He added that the investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Durgesh Nandani, while CCTV footage is being examined to identify and arrest the remaining accused.

Police said further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.