Watch: Turtles released in UP's Chambal river in joint project by govt and TSA

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Hundreds of turtles were released in the Chambal river in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah under a joint project of the ‘Turtle Survival Alliance’ and UP forest department, news agency ANI reported.

Hari Kishore Shukla, Regional Forest Officer, said that more turtles will be released at the end of July.

Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) is an organization dedicated to preventing freshwater turtles from becoming extinct.

Turtles were also released last year in joint effort by TSA and Turtle Ltd., a leading men's clothing brand in the lower Chambal river area to commemorate World Turtle Day, celebrated each year on May 23.

As the population of freshwater turtles declines rapidly in India and around the world, TSA and UP forest department have chosen to engage in turtle conservation efforts at Chambal in Etawah.

article-image

