Goa: 67 turtle hatchlings emerge from season’s first pit in Galgibaga

The season’s first Olive Ridley hatchlings were released into the Arabian Sea on Firday night from the Galgibaga Turtle Conservation site in Canacona.

A total of 67 turtle hatchlings emerged out of the first pit that held 93 eggs which were incidentally laid at neighboring Talpona coast at the beginning of the nesting season.

The news spread like wildfire, and a number of people, including many foreign nationals and young naturalists, came rushing onto the beach. Forest guards assisted by the Forest Department engaged staff to man the nursery released the babies and guided them into the sea.

The baby turtles were seen disappearing into the sea.

According to sources, another 10-15 hatchlings are expected to emerge from the pit on Saturday night.

The mortality rate could be more as these eggs were shifted from elsewhere, while 99% -100% procreation is expected only from natural pit excavated and eggs laid by mother turtle, added the forest source.

Galgibaga Turtle Conservation site, the headquarters of South-Goa Marine Range, also hosts three more pits with 89 turtle eggs in two pits transferred from Agonda on December 28 and 57 eggs transferred from Baina on January 11 and one more set of 135 eggs transferred on January 18.

The Forest Department expects more hatchlings to emerge in another 10 days at Galgibaga beach, informed the sources.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)