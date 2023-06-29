WATCH: Hundreds Of Devotees Offer Eid-Al-Adha Namaaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, hundreds of devotees offered prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi. Muslims of various groups gathered at the historic religious shrine to pray on the holy day and seek the eternal blessings of Allah.

About Bakra Eid

Eid-al-Adha, which is considered the greater Eid that sees the completion of the Hajj Yatra, will be celebrated on June 29. The day coincides with festivities from other religions such as Ashadi Ekadashi and St. Peter Feast among others.

Eid-al-Adha is a holy occasion among Muslims as they commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to God's command.

Eid Mubarak wishes

On Eid-al-Adha, we pray that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices. Eid Mubarak

May Allah give you the strength to sacrifice evil and welcome happiness. Have a blessed Eid 2023

May all your good deeds transform into blessings and make it a memorable Bakri Eid for you. Best wishes of the holy day