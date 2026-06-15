WATCH: Hot Payasam Spills On Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna During KSRTC Event, Probe Underway

An inauguration ceremony for Kerala's new 'Priyadarshini' free bus travel scheme took an unexpected turn on Monday after hot payasam accidentally spilled onto the head of Women and Child Welfare Minister Bindu Krishna during a crowded public event in Kollam.

The incident occurred at the KSRTC depot during the district-level launch of the welfare initiative, leaving attendees momentarily stunned and prompting authorities to review footage to determine exactly how the mishap unfolded.

Celebration Turns Into Sudden Scare

The event had drawn a large crowd of commuters, party workers and officials gathered to mark the rollout of the 'Priyadarshini' scheme. As part of the celebrations, Youth Congress activists had arranged for the distribution of payasam to passengers and dignitaries present at the venue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the dessert was being served inside the inaugural KSRTC bus when the vessel suddenly tilted amid the rush, causing hot payasam to spill directly onto Minister Bindu Krishna.

Minister and Onlookers Left Shocked

The unexpected accident triggered brief confusion inside the packed vehicle. Those nearby rushed to assist the minister as she appeared visibly startled by the incident.

Officials and accompanying staff immediately used towels and a shawl to wipe the payasam from her face and head while ensuring she received assistance.

In the immediate aftermath, it remained unclear how the container tipped over or whether overcrowding inside the bus contributed to the mishap.

Bindu Krishna Continues Programme Despite Ordeal

Despite the painful and unsettling incident, Minister Bindu Krishna chose not to interrupt the programme.

Displaying composure, she remained on board the inaugural KSRTC service and completed the scheduled journey to Chinnakkada before returning, ensuring the launch ceremony proceeded as planned.

Read Also CCTV Video Shows Sisters Narrowly Escaping Death After Falling From Moving Bus In Dakshina Kannada

Her decision to continue with the event drew attention from those present, many of whom praised her calm response under difficult circumstances.

Authorities Reviewing Footage

Following the incident, local authorities and KSRTC officials began examining video footage recorded inside the bus to determine the exact sequence of events.

Officials are expected to assess whether overcrowding, handling of the vessel or other factors led to the accident.

Further details are awaited as the review continues.