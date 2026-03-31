CCTV Video Shows Sisters Narrowly Escaping Death After Falling From Moving Bus In Dakshina Kannada

In a shocking incident in Karnataka, two student sisters had a narrow escape after being thrown out of a moving Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Dakshina Kannada district.

The accident took place on Reshme Road in Belthangady taluk. The sisters had boarded the bus at Gerukatte and were travelling from Puttur to Dharmasthala.

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Eyewitnesses said the mishap occurred when the bus was negotiating a sharp curve, during which its hydraulic door suddely swung open. The elder sister, who was standing near the footboard, lost her balance and fell onto the road. In an attempt to save her, the younger sister tried to hold her but was also dragged out of the moving bus.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the girls being flung onto the road as the bus moved ahead briefly before stopping.

Local residents rushed to help and shifted the injured sisters to a nearby private hospital. Doctors said they suffered minor injuries and bruises but are now stable and recovering.

The incident has triggered anger among locals, who have raised concerns over the maintenance and safety standards of KSRTC buses.