WATCH: Horrifying Video Captures 17-Year-Old Student Falling Under Moving Bus While Trying To Reserve Seat At Karnataka Bus Stop

Tumkur, Karnataka: A 17-year-old student falls under moving bus and sustained a serious leg injury in a shocking accident at a bus stand in Tumkur, Karnataka. The CCTV footage of the incident now been circulating widely on the social media.

An unfortunate incident occurred at the Tumkur Bus Stand, where a 17-year-old student named Harshita sustained a serious injury while attempting to board a bus.



Harshita, who is pursuing paramedical studies at Siddaramaiah Hospital in Tumkur, was caught in a chaotic situation… pic.twitter.com/vmLnhPtSk0 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 25, 2026

The student, who has been identified as Harshita, is pursing paramedical course in Tumkur's Siddaramaiah Hospital. The accident took place on March 25 at the Devaraja Arasu KSRTC Bus Stand during peak hours when a huge crowd of passengers was waiting to board a bus to Madhugiri.

What happened?

According to the TV9 Kannada report, the crowd were standing at Devaraja Arasu KSRTC Bus Stand. As soon as the bus came, the pasengers waiting for the bus became chaotic and created a stampede-like scenario. While finding a seat on the bus, Harshita tried to put her bag in through the window before the bus came to a complete stop. In the process of doing so, she lost her balance. She fell dangerously close to the vehicle, and in the ensuing seconds, her leg got caught under the rear wheel.

According to the social media, this is a common practice for daily commuters.

CCTV Footage goes viral

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras that have been installed at the bus stand. The video has now gone viral on social media and shows the horrific moment when the girl fell and the bus’s wheel ran over her leg.

Police Action and Medical Treatment

According to the Daily Guru social media report, Harshita has been immediately taken to Tumkur District Hospital for treatment and is currently undergoing treatment for a severe fracture. Her condition is stated to be stable but serious.

The Tumkur City Police have taken the bus into custody and have registered a case in this regard. An investigation is currently underway to assess the sequence of events and to assess whether there was any negligence on anyone’s part.

Once again, this horrific accident has brought to the fore the need for better crowd management and awareness that is so urgently required at bus stands.