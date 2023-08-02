WATCH: Highway Washed Away After Landslide Near Solan District In Himachal Pradesh

Highway Washed Away After Landslide. | Twitter | ANI

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under floods due to incessant rains in the state. Many roads and highways are affected due to floods and landslides. In one such incident of landslide, a highway has been washed away after landslide in Solan district. The 40-meter-long highway was washed away due to a landslide at Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 near Solan district's Parwanoo.

The video of the aftermath is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the highway has been covered with mud and trees uprooted after the landslide in the area. There are no reports of injury. Transport and goods movement has been effected in the state. Farmers are finding it difficult to transport their produce. Earlier, a video of apple farmers throwing their produce in the rivulets was surfacing on the internet.

Nitin Gadkari announces Rs 400 Crore for restoration

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (July 1) visited the flood-hit areas in the state. They visited Bada Bhuiyan, Deodhar, Shirad, Klath and Aloo Ground Manali, they also interacted with the people affected by floods and landslides. They jointly assessed the aftermath Nitin Gadkari also announced Rs 400 crore restoration after the disaster that ravaged Kullu district.

