BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi After Video Of Farmers Throwing Apples Into River In Himachal Pradesh Goes Viral

BJP’s Amit Malviya on Sunday shared a video purportedly showing farmers in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla throwing apples into a water stream as they had become rotten and could not reach the market due to landslides and road closers and questioned why the Congress government did not provide assistance to these farmers.

He also cornered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue. In a Tweet Malviya said, “Apple growers in Shimla are forced to drain their produce in a rivulet because Congress Govt in Himachal has failed to help farmers reach fruits to market in time. On the one hand Rahul Gandhi sheds tears for farmers, on the other, Congress state Govts are a disaster, when it comes to assisting farmers. This is why fruits and vegetables are expensive in market.”

In the video, hundreds of crates of apples were seen discarded into the river, with one person saying that it seemed like they had no choice but to waste their entire apple harvest this way.

Malviya pointed out that this situation contributed to the high prices of fruits and vegetables in the market. He criticised Congress state governments for failing to support farmers effectively and slammed Rahul's sympathetic stance towards them.

Rahul recently reacted to a viral video of a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandhi who cried during an interview as he narrated how he was impacted by the price rise of vegetables. Rahul Gandhi expressed concern about the growing divide between the privileged and the common Indian, emphasising the need to bridge this gap and address the challenges faced by the less fortunate.

