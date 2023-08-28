 WATCH: Heavy Rainfall In Assam's Tamulpur Causes Bridge Over Kalanadi River To Collapse, Commuters Stranded
ANIUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Following incessant rainfall, a large part of the bridge over the Kalanadi River in the Tamulpur district collapsed on Monday.

The bridge connected Kumarikata and Jalah area in the Tamulpur district.

Visuals showed that commuters were stranded after the connectivity was halted.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday, with over 53,000 people across six districts of the state reported marooned.

Nearly 24,000 locals have been affected in Dhemaji while another 12,000, 8,500 and 7,500 have been stranded in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh districts respectively.

Floods killed 14 people so far in Assam

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), incessant rainfall led to an increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, inundating surrounding areas.

The river is reported to be flowing over the danger mark in many parts of the state.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in the floods in Assam this year.

article-image

