WATCH: Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava resigns after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event celebrating Droupadi Murmu’s win

After Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised questions over a video of him being allegedly in an inebriated state at an event celebrating President Droupadi Murmu’s election victory, Rashmikant Vasava on Monday resigned as BJP president in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district.

In a video going viral on social media, two party workers can be seen carrying an unsteady Vasava. Later, he was also seen sleeping while sitting on the stage during the event.

Meanwhile, Vasava sent his resignation letter to state party president C R Paatil stating that he was resigning as told.

“As per instructions issued by C R Paatil Saheb, I am resigning from the post of district president of BJP Chhota Udepur,” the letter said.

According to BJP state general secretary Bhargav Bhatt, the saffron party did not demand Vasava's resignation but he voluntarily resigned after a controversy broke out.

Congress and AAP, meanwhile, slammed the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor raised questions over the liquor ban in the state. "Is this BJP government's liquor ban? Liquor ban exists only on paper because alcohol is sold everywhere here (sic)," he wrote in Hindi.

AAP leader Nikhil Savani questioned the lack of an investigation into the incident. He tweeted in Gujarati, “The BJP District President, who shared the stage with a woman Minister stumbling, in an inebriated state, has resigned at the instructions of the Party President but will there be any investigation by the Gujarat Police to ascertain which bootlegger did he (Vasava) procure the alcohol from?”