 WATCH: Govt Employees Forced To Work With Helmets On Amid Plasters Falling Off At Building in Telangana's Beerpur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Govt Employees Forced To Work With Helmets On | Twitter

Telangana: The Government employees at the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) office in Telangana's Beerpur Mandal of Jagtial District are working in a unique way by wearing helmets. The staff members are forced to take such step due to the dilapidated condition of the office building. A video of the employees working in the office with helmets on are making rounds on social media. They are working while wearing helmets for security concerns.

Dangerous working condition

As per reports, the office employees are working under dangerous conditions without thinking about their lives in such ageing building which is not suitable for staying in. The employees say that they experience debris falling off from the building on the from time to time. The workers are wearing helmets at work to protect themselves from the debris falling off the building. The employees complained that portions of the building are collapsing as the structure dates back to almost 100 years. Recent rainfall has further dampened the condition of the building. The building is dangerous not only for the staff that is working there but also for the visitors.

Near-death experience

The employees working in the building are facing near death experiences daily while showing up for work in the building. An MPDO official had a close shave with death as a portion of the structure fell near him while he was passing by. The office staff is demanding for the relocation of the office to a safer and better facility. The employees have appealed to the higher authorities regarding the conditions at the office and also asked for shifting but in vain. The workers say that they have no other option but to work at the same place.

Courageous employees

The video of the employees working in such dangerous conditions is doing rounds on social media. Netizens are also reacting after the video surface. They have come out in support of the employees and have also praised their dedication towards work. One user has raised a question that the employees are safe as they are wearing helmets while working, what about the visitors who have come to get their work done? Social media users are also praising the government employees saying they should be appreciated for performing their duties even in such worst conditions.

