Mumbai News: Unidentified Dead Body Found in Septic Tank of Under-Construction Building; Investigation On

Mumbai: An unidentified dead body was discovered in a partially decomposed state inside a septic tank of an under-construction high-rise building in Andheri West. The Oshiwara police have registered a murder case against an unidentified individual.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed. According to the police, the deceased's age was between 40 to 50. Serious injury marks were discovered on the deceased's shoulder and hands. Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder might have occurred three to four days ago. It appears that the perpetrator disposed of the victim's body in the septic tank to conceal evidence. The body was partially unclothed, and a pant was discovered inside the tank.

Police investigations are underway

The security supervisor noticed the body and informed the police. The police are conducting further investigations. The team of police is examining the CCTV footage and will be questioning workers at the construction site. The police have registered the case against an unknown person under section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of the offence).

