WATCH: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Patiala House court

As his 5-day custody to Delhi Police ended today, gangster and Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to the Patiala House court here on Friday.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal confirmed that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

“Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing...Maharashtra Police has been given one Mahakaal's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing,” HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police said.

Bishnoi was the key suspect in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, but had not confessed to the crime. He is said to be connected to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder earlier this week.

Meanwhile, International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) on Thursday issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Moose Wala.

A senior CBI official said that after the issuance of RCN, the process to enable his extradition to India will begin.

Moose Wala, a 28-year-old singer-politician, was shot dead by some unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was cut down by the Punjab government.