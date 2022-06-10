e-Paper Get App

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Sharp shooter Harkamal Ranu arrested from Punjab's Bathinda

Ranu's family, a resident of Bhatinda town, claimed that they had handed him over to the police.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Sidhu Moose Wala | ANI

One of the sharp shooters, Harkamal Ranu, who allegedly killed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar wanted in the killing of Moosewala.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on June 2 written a request letter to the Interpol to issue a RCN against Goldy Brar.

According to the information, Brar went to Canada on a student visa and didn't return after that.

Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on May 29 along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

article-image

