WATCH: French FM Catherine Colonna calls on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France to India, who is in India on her three-day visit from 13-15 September 2022, called on Prime Minister Modi today.

According to a release by External Affairs Ministry, besides discussion on bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, the foreign minister conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron's message of friendship and cooperation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon meeting Colonna, PM Modi recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau, Germany, and conveyed his desire to welcome the President to India.

Colonna, who on an official trip to India, held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and paid a courtesy call on PM Modi ahead of the 75th anniversary of Indo-French diplomatic relations.

French Foreign Minister earlier in the day had said that India and France have strong strategic partnership for the last 25 years and want to bring peace and stability to the world.

