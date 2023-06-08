 UP News: Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus Sitting On Car Roof In Varanasi, Video Goes Viral
UP News: Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus Sitting On Car Roof In Varanasi, Video Goes Viral

UP News: Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus Sitting On Car Roof In Varanasi, Video Goes Viral

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab from the incident | Twitter

A foreign woman on Wednesday, began acting inappropriately with bystanders close to the city's Manduadih crossroads. She sat on the roof of a passing vehicle, which briefly slowed down traffic and she was eventually removed from the car only with much effort. When the police arrived at the tourist station and learned about the event, they brought her along.

A video of the incident went viral on social media showing the woman's antics. The motive behind her actions is not known.

Second such incident in Varanasi in 24 hours

Just a day before, on Tuesday, another foreign national had crossed the street. She began acting inappropriately around the bike riders. She was also reprimanded by the traffic police officers, but she paid no attention to them.

The foreign woman was acting inappropriately with the merchants, according to a security guard who was on duty there. She was taken with them when some female troops arrived after convincing them to do so.

article-image

