WATCH: Five-Year-Old Boy Taken To Hospital After Surviving Leopard Attack Near Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala

Twitter

In a horrific incident on Thursday night, a five-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard near the 7th mile along the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route in Andhra Pradesh.

Leopard attempted to drag the boy

According to initial reports from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance and security wing, a group of devotees from Adoni was having dinner near the Hanuman statue at the 7th mile. While playing around a little distance from his family, young Kaushik was suddenly attacked by a leopard. It attempted to drag him away into the Seshachalam forest area.

The devotees and vigilant guards present at the scene immediately sprang into action. They chased the leopard, raised an alarm, and pelted stones at the predator. Startled and frightened, the leopard abandoned its hold on the boy.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The vigilant guards swiftly transported the injured child to TTD's BIRRD hospital in Tirupati for necessary medical treatment.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly.)