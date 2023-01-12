WATCH: Fitness freak? This 53-year-old autorickshaw driver's home workout videos will leave you astounded!

This 53-year-old autorickshaw driver's workout videos will leave you astounded! | Instagram video grab

Thiruvananthapuram: A sneak peak into the life of a fitness enthusiast influencer from Kerala by the name of Raja Sekharan (sekharanr), who is also an autorickshaw driver, will blow your mind. The videos of Sekharan exercising, needs no description. He looks fit to the core. Sekharan is a 53-year-old man with a body strength of a youth in his or her prime, but ofcourse it all boils down to one thing, and that is practice. His pictures and videos will leave you astounded. The strength he demonstrates in his home workout videos will leave you in awe of him.

The man, with over 17,000 followers on Instagram works out at a simple, and what appears to be a homemade gym, wherein he records his daily workout. No fancy gym equipments, no dry-fit clothing and nothing else of such sorts. A simple shade, a mat and sometimes clothes hanging around for drying- this is how Sekharan's workout background looks like, yet it glows with pre-determination and whole-heartedness to remain fit.

Sekharan also shares his diet with his followers. His diet is a strict no zone for white sugar, factory processed foods, refined oil and flour. His bio also mentions his workout routine. Sekharan maintains a weekly routine of yoga, calisthenics with weight, and a 6km walk.

His bio reads,"1day yoga next day calisthenics with some weight and 3rd day 6km walking. D of B 20/5/1969. No white sugar, factory processed foods, refined oil, flour."

Watch one of his workout video here:

Started working out seriously from the age of 47

Sekharan says he started working out seriously from the age of 47. In a post he is seen asking suggestions from his followers on a mobile phone with good camera clarity; probably for recording his videos and photos, within a budget of Rs 25,000, suggesting that he has a decent income.

Sekharan says he normally begins his workout in the morning from 4 am. He claims that his diet has been designed by him with his experience over the years and of course some personal experiments. Sekharan also doesn't give people any tips and asks his followers to consult dietician or a trainer.

Watch another video of him doing Yoga: