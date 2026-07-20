Watch: 'Drunk' UP Municipal Employee Suspended After Video Of Obscene Gestures Goes Viral

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Sahaswan: An employee of the Sahaswan Municipality has been suspended after a video of him making obscene gestures, allegedly in an intoxicated state, went viral on social media. The municipal president (chairman) took cognisance of the matter.

The viral clip shows Municipal Tax Collector Vipin Kumar, in an inebriated state, behaving indecently and making obscene gestures at people sitting on a chair.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Saturday. The person shooting the clip can be heard saying, "He misbehaves with everyone," to which Kumar can be heard saying, "Ok." Kumar then says, "Hum nahi darte hai," which translates to, "I fear none."

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An employee of the Sahaswan Municipality has been suspended after a video of him making obscene gestures, allegedly in an intoxicated state, went viral on social media. The municipal president (chairman) took cognisance of the matter.

The viral clip shows Municipal Tax Collector Vipin Kumar, in an inebriated state, behaving indecently and making obscene gestures at people sitting on a chair. The incident is allegedly of Saturday. The person shooting the clip can be heard saying, "He misbehaves with everyone," to which Kumar can be heard saying, "Ok." Kumar then says, "Hum nahi darte hai," which translates to, "I fear none."

Municipal action

According to the municipal administration, the employee's conduct was contrary to the position, responsibilities, and dignity of a government employee.

It constituted serious indiscipline, misconduct, and unbecoming behaviour, which adversely affected the image and reputation of the Municipal Council, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

The video has garnered more than 119.5K views in less than 24 hours of being posted on social media.

Complaint and investigation

The video was reportedly shot by Ward Councillor Mohammad Umar, who submitted a written complaint along with the video to the District Magistrate (DM), seeking strict disciplinary action against the employee.

In a statement, Budaun Police said a written complaint has been received at Sahaswan Police Station and that legal proceedings will be initiated based on the complaint.

Authorities are expected to conduct a departmental inquiry into the allegations. Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.