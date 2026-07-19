Viral Video Shows UP Municipal Employee Making Obscene Gestures; When Confronted, Says, 'Main Kisi Se Nahi Darta'

A disturbing video purportedly showing a municipal employee making obscene gestures in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and calls for strict action against the individual.

The viral clip shows the man repeatedly making lewd gestures while being filmed. When confronted by the person recording the video, he appears unfazed and allegedly claims that he is "not afraid of anything," further fuelling criticism online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Allegations Of Misconduct Surface

The incident has drawn renewed attention after reports emerged alleging that the employee had engaged in inappropriate behaviour during official duty hours. According to reports, complaints were lodged by female staff members who accused him of misconduct while he was present on municipal premises.

The complaints also alleged that the employee was under the influence of alcohol during working hours, raising concerns over workplace safety and professional conduct within the civic body.

Authorities Yet To Clarify Action Taken

Following the complaints, local authorities are reported to have initiated action to examine the allegations and address the alleged misconduct. However, as of the time of publishing, it remains unclear whether any disciplinary action has been taken against the employee or if he has been suspended pending inquiry.

Officials have not yet issued a detailed public statement on the matter.

Video Continues To Circulate Online

The video continues to circulate widely across social media platforms, with many users demanding accountability and strict action against the employee. The incident has reignited discussions on workplace discipline, the conduct expected of public servants, and the need for swift action in cases involving allegations of harassment or inappropriate behaviour by government employees.

Authorities are expected to provide further details as the inquiry progresses.