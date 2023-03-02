Watch: Disgruntled UP Roadways driver threatens to jump from mobile tower if demands are not met

A Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus driver in Lucknow threatened to commit suicide by climbing on top of a high-voltage mobile tower to protest against the conditions of buses on Thursday.

A driver of the Kaiserbagh Bus Depot climbed the tower and threatened to jump from it. Police force and fire brigade officials reached the spot.

When the staff of the bus depot saw this, there was a commotion there. After which a large number of people gathered under the tower, all of them kept asking the bus driver to get down, but he kept threatening to jump.

A video of the entire incident is going viral on social media in which people can be seen asking the driver to climb down but in vain.

During this time, Roadways Bus officials were seen telling him that all the employees are with him and pleaded him to come down. They also assured of sorting things out by dialogue.

UP Roadways Regional Manager Manoj Kumar said that they asked him to come down and tell them about his demands.

DM Suryapal Gangwar also reached the spot and after their explanation, the driver came down. This high voltage drama continued for 6 hours.