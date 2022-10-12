e-Paper Get App
Watch: Did Yogendra Yadav say that 'English' must be 'phased out' during a TV debate?

Taking to Twitter after the television broadcast, the political activist reinforced his words on "English being a medium of instruction."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Did Yogendra Yadav say that 'English' must be 'phased out' during TV debate? | File Photo/ANI
A panel discussion from a well-known media outlet is doing the rounds on the internet over a political activist's say on the usage of English vs. mother tongue in education.

In the show, as well as on Twitter, Yogendra Yadav gave a strong refusal towards English being a medium of instruction. At the same time, he expressed his view that English must be learnt as it's the need of the time. However, he said "No, no, no" to making the language a means of learning and seeking education.

"Learning English language (which is need of the time and should be promoted); Learning in English medium (which is a pedagogic disaster and must be phased out)," Yadav tweeted. Later, the panellist pointed out the need to make education mother-tongue-friendly.

Yadav brought to notice that in Britain, students are made to learn Mandarin, and later remarked that it would be rather foolish over such reason to teach other subjects in Mandarin. The comment came as an analogy to English not being made a language of instruction despite students learning it.

article-image

