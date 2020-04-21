Watch: Hillarious video of Shiv Sena spokesperson Vijay Krishna resigning during a debate on Republic TV goes viral

A hillarious video of Shiv Sena spokesperson Vijay Krishna resigning from his party has gone viral. Well, who thought that someone can make such an important announcement on TV? And guess what? He announced it during a debate on Palghar Sadhu mob lynching on Arnab Goswami's show on Republic TV.
He went on to slam Shiv Sena over the mob lynching case and demanded that NCP and Shiva Sena should be banned in India. Further, he also said that Aaditya Thackeray had earlier told Vijay Krishna on Twitter that his opinions do not represent Shiv Sena's views. In the video, Krishna can be seen saying that Aaditya thinks Shiv Sena is his personal property. He further said that he is now against the MVA.
All this while, Arnab Goswami seemed to agree with Krishna's decision as he went on to say "Good good" to whatever Krishna said. Well, isn't it surprising that Krishna really got a chance to speak during the show?
Well, it seems like debates on Republic TV does not go quite well for Vijay Krishna. Earlier, BJP's Sambit Patra in an on-air interview with Republic mistook Vijay Krishna for Shobha De and what's worse is that he did not even realise it until somebody told him. While it could be hard to decipher what he's really talking about amid all the shouting, it was pretty clear that he was taking a dig at Shiv Sena's Vijay Krishna.
After he was made aware of his mistake, he quickly apologised while Vijay Krishna kept yelling at Patra. While some believe that the mistake was intentional, we cannot really tell if it was intentional or not.
