Watch: Hillarious video of Shiv Sena spokesperson Vijay Krishna resigning during a debate on Republic TV goes viral

All this while, Arnab Goswami seemed to agree with Krishna's decision as he went on to say "Good good" to whatever Krishna said. Well, isn't it surprising that Krishna really got a chance to speak during the show?

Well, it seems like debates on Republic TV does not go quite well for Vijay Krishna. Earlier, BJP's Sambit Patra in an on-air interview with Republic mistook Vijay Krishna for Shobha De and what's worse is that he did not even realise it until somebody told him. While it could be hard to decipher what he's really talking about amid all the shouting, it was pretty clear that he was taking a dig at Shiv Sena's Vijay Krishna.

After he was made aware of his mistake, he quickly apologised while Vijay Krishna kept yelling at Patra. While some believe that the mistake was intentional, we cannot really tell if it was intentional or not.