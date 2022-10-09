e-Paper Get App
Watch: Delivery man assaults security guard, in latest incident at Noida

Such scenes have become increasingly common in Noida, with at least half a dozen such cases having occurred over the last two months

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
A clash broke out between a delivery boy and the security guard of a housing society in Noida's sector 39 | ANI
In what has now seemingly become a routine scene in Noida, a fight broke out between a food delivery man and a security guard over entry into a Noida society on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place in Noida's Sector-39.

A video of the incident, caught on CCTV, went viral on social media and the two men in question can be seen exchanging blows and assaulting each other with sticks.

The guard, who appears to be quite old, was asking about the delivery address, and due to some confirmation issue, he did not allow the delivery man to enter.

Reportedly, there was at first a verbal altercation between the two, following which the delivery person started pushing, punching and kicking the security guard. The guard then retaliated.

The accused were identified as Sabi Singh, food delivery personnel from Sadarpur and Ram Vinay, security guard. They were booked under CRPC section 151 (Disturbing Peace) of the Indian Penal Code, and were presented before the district magistrate on Sunday.

Such scenes have become increasingly common in Noida.

On Saturday, a woman was caught on video assaulting a security guard of Ajnara Homes in Phase II of Noida. In September this year, Sutapa Das, a woman professor, could be seen stepping out of her car, wagging her finger in anger and walking across to the society's security guard, before slapping him on multiple occasions.

