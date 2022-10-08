Noida: Yet another incident of privileged misbehaviour reported; drunk woman assaults security guard, case filed | WATCH

While repeated incidents of security guards facing abuses and assults from the residents have been reported in Noida, a yet another incident of the over-privileged misbehaving has been reported where a young woman mishandled a guard at Noida's Ajnara Homes society.

The viral video shows an apparently drunk woman confronting a security guard and assaulting him. In the video it can be seen that the woman, who is accompanied by her friend, held the collar of the watchman and threw off the cap he was wearing. However, the man remained steadfast to his duty and didn't react aggressively.

In an exemplary display of self-control, the security guard didn't react even when he was being assaulted

Her friend also recorded the incident while the guard's friend also filmed it.

There is no absolute clarity about the incident but as per social media reports the security guard had stopped the women's car in the absence of the sticker mandatory to gain entry into the society.

Watch the video here:

Police makes arrest:

SM Khan, ADCP Central Noida said that taking the cognizance of the incident, police got the victim's medical examination done and have filed a report. "Both women have been arrested and a challan has been issued," he added.

