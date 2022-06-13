e-Paper Get App

WATCH: Delhi Police manhandled AICC member K C Venugopal during protest, says Congress

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party leaders who were detained during the party's 'Satyagrah' march at Tughlaq Road Police Station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

Sharing a video on Twitter, the UP West Youth Congress said that senior party leader and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal was purportedly manhandled by the police in Delhi while being detained following the protests by Congress leaders and workers as Gandhi was questioned by the ED in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The video was shared by Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, who in a tweet said, "This behaviour of Delhi Police with a sitting Rajya Sabha MP and AICC General Secretary @kcvenugopalmp ji is highly condemnable".

Reacting to this, Congress said BJP's dictatorial government has come down on brutality.

"Panicked by the enthusiasm and spirit of the Congress Satyagrahis, the dictatorial government has come down on brutality. The detention of Congress General Secretary Shri @kcvenugopalmp from the protest site with this inhumanity is proof of the BJP's fury," tweeted Congress sharing the video of the incident.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also alleged manhandling by police personnel on the way to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

The Congress had planned a march from the party office to the offices of the Enforcement Directorate in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

From Gautam Buddh Nagar, Congress functionaries Pawan Sharma, Anil Yadav, Bipin Pahalwan and Udayveer Yadav, among others, were also detained following a scuffle with the Delhi police personnel during their protest over the ED’s action.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party leaders who were detained during the party's 'Satyagrah' march at Tughlaq Road Police Station.

Congress has accused the Centre of misusing the investigative agencies to target political opponents. The party said its 'protest march' is meant to highlight the issue.

(with sources inputs)

