WATCH: 'Continued Duty At Bharat Mandapam Despite Losing Mother', Emotional Delhi Cop Tells PM Modi During G20 Team Interaction

A touching and patriotic story has emerged as PM Modi interacted with the team that organized and successfully executed the recently concluded G20 summit in the national capital.

During the G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police Inspector Suresh Kumar tragically lost his mother to a heart attack. Considering his critical duty of securing the main venue, he prioritised his commitment to the country over his family and continued his responsibilities before eventually returning home.

Emotional cop narrates his story to PM

Inspector Suresh Kumar recounted his experience to PM Modi, mentioning that he was stationed at Bharat Mandapam to secure the bilateral meeting rooms during the Summit. When PM Modi inquired about his Summit experience, Inspector Kumar expressed, "We carried out our duties with immense pride, fully aware of the significance of organising such a monumental event."

However, his tone shifted as he shared a personal and emotional moment. "Sir, I had a very personal experience on September 9th while on duty," Inspector Suresh Kumar said, his voice wavering. He apologized to the PM for his emotions and continued, "During that time, I received news that my mother had been hospitalized due to a heart attack. Sir, I made the difficult decision to continue my duty despite the emotional turmoil. One part of my heart urged me to be with my mother, while the other insisted that I must uphold the honor of our nation by fulfilling my duty."

Watch the video here:

Delhi Police Inspector Suresh Kumar lost his mother due to a heart attack during the #G20Bharat summit at Bharat Mandapam. He had a critical duty of securing the main venue. He chose country first over his family and continued his responsibility before going home. Salute! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OpdQhbH30S — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 23, 2023

PM hails cop for his commitment

PM Modi, visibly moved by Inspector Suresh Kumar's commitment to his job, said, " Suresh ji, I think you kept your heart in control even during such difficult moment. These are moments which shake you. September 9 was the first day of Summit, a very important day, and handing duty to someone else was also not possible. So, you handled everything well and I thank you for that. You gave priority to the nation's need and kept yourself dedicated to the duty despite such a big tragedy. May god give you a lot of power."

Read Also Fourth G20 Infrastructure Working Group Meeting Set To Advance Resilient And Sustainable Urban...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)