WATCH: Constable Allegedly Drunk, Lawyer Exchange Punches & Kicks In Brazen Roadside Brawl Near Kanpur Court; Cop Suspended After Video Goes Viral

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has gone viral, showing a UP-112 police constable and a lawyer engaged in a violent fistfight on a busy road near the Civil Lines court premises. The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of July 10, has sparked widespread criticism over the conduct of both the police personnel and the advocate.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, police authorities took immediate action, suspending one constable on preliminary charges of indiscipline and alleged intoxication. Another constable present during the incident has been placed under line attachment.

Street Brawl Breaks Out Near Court Premises

The altercation took place on Beech Road in Kanpur's Civil Lines area, close to the district court. The now-viral footage captures a man dressed in a black jacket, believed to be the lawyer, and a UP-112 constable in khaki uniform exchanging punches and grappling with each other in the middle of the road.

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The confrontation quickly turned violent as both men shoved, wrestled and struck each other while pedestrians gathered to watch. Despite the presence of another uniformed police personnel at the spot, the fight continued for several seconds before bystanders attempted to intervene.

Video Shows Chaotic Scene

The nearly one-minute handheld video records the altercation from multiple angles. As the scuffle intensifies, the two men stumble across the road, fall near a bicycle and roadside barricades, and continue exchanging blows on the ground.

People nearby can be seen rushing in to separate the duo while traffic slows and a crowd gathers around the incident. The video ends with the confrontation still ongoing amid shouting and chaos.

Police Take Action After Viral Video

Taking cognisance of the viral clip, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada ordered immediate action against the UP-112 constable involved.

According to the police, the constable has been suspended on preliminary grounds of indiscipline and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. Officials have also cited allegations that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The second constable present at the scene has been line attached pending further inquiry.

Incident Triggers Online Debate

The dramatic video has triggered widespread discussion on social media, with users questioning the behaviour expected from law enforcement personnel and members of the legal fraternity. Many also criticised the public nature of the altercation, which unfolded in broad daylight outside one of the city's busiest court complexes.

Police are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances that led to the confrontation.