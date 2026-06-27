'Aap Mera Phone De Do': VIDEO Shows MP Dial 112 Cop Snatching Phone, Assaulting Man | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing Madhya Pradesh Police 112 personnel pushing a civilian and misbehaving with him in public went viral on social media on Saturday.

It is alleged that the police personnel snatched the civilian’s phone and, when he asked for it back, tried to slap him and mistreated him.

According to claims being shared, the civilian in the video has been identified as Mangal Lodhi.

It is said that police personnel stopped Mangal Lodhi and allegedly snatched his mobile phone during a street interaction. When he asked for his phone back, he was reportedly beaten and pushed onto the road.

The video and accounts circulating on social media further allege that the police did not speak properly with the civilian and used excessive force during the confrontation.

WATCH the video here:

Shameful act of Madhya Pradesh Police 112, instead of talking properly with a civilian, they pushed and beat him.



Madhya Pradesh Police should tell the public what action has been taken



Ensure strict action after hearing all parties and based on facts and investigation.… pic.twitter.com/J1vblctFU0 — OM Hindi (@OM_Hindi) June 27, 2026

In the video, it is clearly visible that the police personnel are sitting inside the Dial 112 vehicle while Mangal is interacting with them through the window.

Mangal repeatedly asks the police personnel to return his phone. However, instead of returning it, one of them gets furious and slaps him.

He then comes out of the vehicle and pushes the man. He can also be seen puffing his chest in an attempt to intimidate him.

All this while, Mangal keeps asking for his phone, saying, “Please just return my phone.”

Netizens criticise the cop

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव की पुलिस CM योगी की पुलिस से कम है क्या?? देखिए राह चलते मंगल लोधी नाम के व्यक्ति का फोन छीन लिए और मांगने पर पीट भी रहे हैं, बीच रोड पर धक्का भी दे रहे हैं और सीना भी चौड़ा कर रहे हैं।



लेकिन यही सीना माफिया गुंडों के सामने सिकुड़ कर रह जाता… pic.twitter.com/1OZPyT7Th8 — Abhimanyu Singh (@Abhimanyu1305) June 26, 2026

The incident has led to strong criticism online, with users demanding an explanation from the police department. Many are also asking what action, if any, has been taken against the personnel involved.

So far, there has been no official detailed statement from the Madhya Pradesh Police confirming disciplinary action or providing their version of events.

Authorities are being urged to investigate the matter thoroughly, hear all sides involved, and take strict action if any wrongdoing is confirmed.