WATCH: Congress protests recount decision as BJP's CK Ramamurthy wins in Jayanagar seat by 16 votes |

After the final counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls, BJP's C.K. Ramamurthy emerged as the winner in the Jayanagar constituency of Bengaluru on Saturday by a narrow margin of 16 votes. Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy had been leading the initial count by a narrow margin of 294 votes until the BJP demanded a recount.

The Election Commission ordered a recount of postal ballots, which ultimately resulted in Ramamurthy's victory. Congress workers protested against the outcome, alleging misuse of government machinery in favour of Ramamurthy.

#WATCH | BJP’s CK Ramamurthy defeated Congress' Sowmya Reddy by a narrow margin of 16 votes in the Jayanagar constituency; Congress workers held a protest as they alleged misuse of government machinery to favour Ramamurthy.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/I08HAzYJu3 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

Congress staged protest at the counting centre in Jayanagar

Tension prevailed at the R V Institute of Management in Jayanagar, where the counting was taking place. Congress leaders, including Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar, staged a demonstration outside the polling booth demanding justice. They accused election officials of trying to distort the result in favour of Ramamurthy.

The BJP celebrated their victory, with leader Tejashvi Surya tweeting, "We reclaim Jayanagar! Our humble tribute to Sri BN Vijayakumar sir."

Winning count of all parties in the Karnataka Assembly polls

With this win, the Congress has won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The BJP has won 66 seats, and the JD(S) 19, according to the Election Commission website.

Congress alleged misuse of civic mechanism to favour BJP candidate

Congress workers alleged misuse of government machinery in favour of Ramamurthy, which led to tense situations and protests outside the polling booth. The Election Commission's decision to order a recount of postal ballots added to the controversy surrounding the election. The close margin of victory further fuelled protests and allegations of foul play.