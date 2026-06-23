Watch: CM Vijay Seeks Permission From Speaker Before Performing Cinematic Gesture Mimicking Stalin In Assembly

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday sought permission from the Speaker and performed a cinematic gesture as he concluded his speech in the State Assembly.

A similar gesture was performed by former CM MK Stalin earlier. The act prompted claps from the treasury benches.

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Opposition walkout and criticism

Earlier, Vijay launched a sharp attack on the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over alleged "party funds", triggering a walkout by DMK MLAs.

Further slamming the previous regime, he said, "People repeatedly spoke about the absence of a Director General of Police (DGP). They kept saying it until they were exhausted. It is only under our government that a DGP has now been appointed. Drug abuse has increased. Who is responsible for that? Under whose control was the police department? Why was it not brought under control? The answer is known to their own conscience."

Responding to DMK's "horse-trading" charge against TVK, Vijay maintained that CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League made their decisions independently.

He also spoke about the 2025 Karur stampede, which claimed the lives of 41 people. "I can't express my pain about the tragedy where 41 people lost their lives. That pain will never leave me. But even that blame they put on us. Atrocious. Is politics this cruel?"