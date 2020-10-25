Watch: Clashes break out between SGPC task force, Sikh activists amid protests over 328 missing copies of Guru Granth Sahib

Following the clash, Amritsar police said action will be taken against culprits after receiving the Medical-Legal Report (MLR) of injured people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Jagmohan Singh said that security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"The injured have been admitted at the hospital. Further action will be taken based on their report as MLR is awaited. We will take action as per the statement. We have deployed security forces there, they will be there 24x7 in view of law and order situation," Jagmohan Singh told ANI.

Speaking about the incident SGPC General Secretary, Harjinder Singh Dhami urged the administration to take action against the Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee members, alleging it was a deliberate act on their part.

"They attacked our men with swords. Injuries were reported, two people are critical. Our men had neither swords nor sticks. We not only condemn this but also urge administration to take action against them. This was done deliberately," Dhami said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Vice-President Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa said that after members of Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee were gone, other members of the committee protested outside their gates again.

"We had complained to the police to round them up but police took them away respectfully as if they had carried out a huge feat. After they were gone, their other members protested outside our gates again and tried to damage our vehicles," Singh told ANI.

Speaking about today's incident though the Satkar Committee members said that they were protesting peacefully today also when force was used on them to break their protest.

Some persons suffered injuries in the clashes.

The Satkar Committee members have been staging a protest for approximately 40 days demanding action against culprits over the incidence of missing 'saroops' of the holy book 'Sri Guru Granth Sahib'.