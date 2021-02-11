Watch: CCTV captures lion entering a hotel in Gujarat's Junagadh

Gandhinagar: A young lion was captured on CCTV while entering the parking area of a hotel, situated in central part of Gujarat's Junagadh city, early on Wednesday and strolling around for some time before going away.

Lions entering populated places in Junagadh city is not uncommon and residents feel a sense of pride at such occurrences, as it symbolises human-wildlife mutual coexistence. The incident was reported from the hotel Sarovar Portico.

"The security of our hotel got alarmed when the lion made its way into the hotel parking area at around 5 a.m. Immediately, he informed the management. The big cat quickly made its way out within seconds. This happened in the early hours, so no one other than the security were present in the parking lot.... such incidents are not a rarity, the place is frequently visited by the big cats," Sanjay Koradiya, the owner of the hotel, told IANS.