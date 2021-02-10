Maharashtra: Tiger dies in territorial fight in Tadoba reserve

Nagpur: A tiger was allegedly killed in a territorial fight in a buffer range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The big cat, identified as T-40 and aged around three years, was found dead at Mudholi beat of Moharli buffer range of the reserve, chief conservator of forest and field director of TATR Jitendra Ramgaonkar said.

The carcass was intact, but bore injury marks on the neck, face, back and hind legs, the official said, adding that the tiger may have died in a territorial fight. All procedures were being carried out as per the standard operating procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he said.