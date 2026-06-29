Watch: Car Rolls Back As Woman Driver Struggles On Mussoorie's Steep Road, Locals Step In To Help

Mussoorie: A video showing a woman driver struggling to navigate a steep uphill turn on a road leading to Lal Tibba in Mussoorie has gone viral on social media, drawing a mix of amusement, concern and debate among internet users.

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The clip, shared on X by user Pradeep Makuri, shows a car rolling backwards while attempting to climb a sharp incline on a mountain road. The vehicle eventually comes to a halt at the edge of the road, with a deep gorge visible beyond, creating a tense moment for those present.

Bystanders step in

As the car failed to negotiate the climb, bystanders rushed to assist. The passengers were asked to step out before a local youth took control of the steering wheel and successfully manoeuvred the vehicle to a safer, level stretch of the road.

After thanking the youth for his assistance, the woman resumed driving. However, the video shows the car moving slowly with the handbrake apparently still engaged. When motorists behind the vehicle honked, the woman was heard shouting, "Chup be" (be quiet), prompting laughter from those recording the incident.

Video sparks online debate

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, and details such as the date of the incident and the identity of the woman driver remain unknown.

The viral clip sparked a wide range of reactions online. While some users criticised the driver's skills and questioned how she obtained her licence, others cautioned against stereotyping women or drivers from the plains. Several users argued that driving ability depends on experience rather than gender or place of residence, noting that even hill residents can be inexperienced drivers.