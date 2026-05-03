Car Climbs Onto Divider On Malwani Road, Video Surfaces Showing Panicked Driver Trying To Reverse Vehicle As Crowd Watch |

Mumbai: A car allegedly jumped a divider on Malwani Road in Malad, with visuals showing the vehicle stuck on top of the divider as a crowd gathered around it.

According to a video shared by Instagram handle ‘Malad Culture’, the incident reportedly took place on Malwani Road in Malad. The visuals show the front portion of the car mounted on the divider, while the rear wheels remained on the road.

The driver is clearly visible inside the vehicle and appears to be panicking while attempting to reverse the car and bring it back down. However, his efforts appear to be unsuccessful. Several people are seen surrounding the vehicle as the incident unfolds. While some bystanders are seen trying to guide the driver and help bring the car down safely, others are seen watching the scene.

There has been no official information yet on how the accident took place. According to the Malad Culture Instagram handle, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The video has once again raised questions over civic sense and driving discipline on city roads.

Rickshaw Driving On Wrong-Side Of Mith Chowki Bridge In Malad Causes Traffic

A video from Malad’s Mith Chowki has gone viral, showing an auto-rickshaw positioned on the wrong side of the Mith Chowki bridge, triggering a massive traffic pile-up across the stretch.

According to visuals shared by 'Maladculture', the rickshaw is seen stationed on the incorrect side of the bridge, facing against the designated flow of traffic. Notably, the lane behind the vehicle appears relatively clear. However, when the camera pans towards the opposite direction, a long queue of vehicles is visible, with congestion stretching right down to the base of the bridge.

The road beneath the highway is also seen heavily packed, although it remains unclear whether the bottleneck there is directly linked to the obstruction on the bridge.

Despite the chaos, the rickshaw driver is not seen attempting to move or correct the position, and instead appears to be waiting in place, further compounding the disruption.

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