WATCH: Businessman looted at gunpoint in middle of road in Delhi's Rohini, act caught on CCTV

A robbery incident was caught on a CCTV camera taking place in Delhi's Rohini Sector 24 where a businessman was looted by miscreants at gunpoint. The incident reportedly happened in the nighttime in the middle of a busy road having street lights and vehicles passing by.

Reportedly, 1 crore 97 lakh was looted after three scooty riders broke the glass of a businessman's car, then took three bags full of money from the boot by showing a pistol.

Narendra Kumar Agarwal, a Delhi business, and his relative, Karan Agarwal, lost several bags of cash worth ₹ 1.97 crore that were kept in the car boot, NDTV reported.

The CCTV footage shows a scooty rider pulling in front of a white sedan and arguing with the driver of the car while another man coming from behind hits the front driver's side window and shattered the glass.

A few seconds later, three more men come from behind break the front window of the car and force the driver to unhitch the boot of the car, and after doing so, the robbers can be seen taking out three bags full of money and speeding away on their scooters.

According to NDTV reports, the police said the businessman was coming from Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. The robbers may have been tracking them from there since they knew where the money was kept.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:04 PM IST