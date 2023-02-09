Watch: Bull runs amok into crowd celebrating Urs in Maharashtra's Osmanabad, at least 14 injured

Screengrab of a video of the incident posted on Twitter. |

Mumbai: Urs celebration turned tragic in Maharashtra's Osmanabad as an aggressive bull ran into the crowd injuring at least 14 people, including women and children early on Thursday.

As per reports, the injured people have been taken to a local hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

In a video posted by @rajudelhi123 on Twitter, an aggressive bull can be seen attacking people at the Dargah decorated with lights as fear and panic gripped the venue and they ran to save their lives, creating a stampede-like situation.

The incident happened at a religious program Urs organized at Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Shamshuddin Ghazi Rahmatullah Alaihi in Osmanabad city.

