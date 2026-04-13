WATCH: Brigadier, Son Allegedly Assaulted In Delhi's Vasant Enclave Over Public Drinking; Police Inaction Alleged, Army Reacts

A serving Army Brigadier and his adult son were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in South Delhi’s Vasant Enclave late Saturday night, after the officer objected to two individuals drinking alcohol inside a parked car (DL3CCY 0789) in the neighbourhood.

The confrontation began around 10 pm when Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora intervened, citing illegal public drinking.

Argument Escalates, Threats Issued

A post on X by Ashok Bijlawan, citing the brigadier’s son, claimed the men refused to comply and responded defiantly, and shared a video of the assault and confrontation.

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“He was told he could call anyone, but they wouldn’t move,” the son said.

What began as a verbal exchange soon escalated into physical aggression, with the officer allegedly pushed during the confrontation.

Reinforcements Called, Assault Intensifies

The situation worsened when the two men reportedly called for backup. Within minutes, 7–8 individuals arrived in multiple vehicles, including taxis, and launched an assault.

The Brigadier’s son was dragged and beaten, sustaining multiple injuries, while the officer was manhandled as he tried to intervene.

“I was bruised all over. They also used abusive language against my mother,” the son alleged, adding that no weapons were used.

Police Presence But ‘No Intervention’

Despite a call to the police helpline (112), a PCR van (ZBR39A) reached the spot. However, the family alleges that officers present failed to act.

“It was as if the constable was just another passerby,” the son claimed, stating that the assault continued in full view of the police vehicle without intervention.

FIR Delay, Medical Help Denied: Family

Following the incident, the family approached Vasant Vihar Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, they allege that the FIR was not registered immediately and that they were denied prompt medical assistance.

The injured were eventually taken to a Military Hospital for treatment. A written complaint has since been submitted, raising serious concerns over alleged police negligence both at the scene and afterward.

Read Also 4 Juveniles Held For Assaulting Manipuri Woman Who Objected To Harassment In Delhi Park

Army Takes Cognisance, Seeks Swift Action

Reacting to the incident, the Indian Army said it has taken serious cognisance of the matter.

A Military Police team has been tasked to assist the officer, and the Delhi Police has been approached for an expeditious investigation and prompt action against those involved.