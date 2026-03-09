4 Juveniles Held For Assaulting Manipuri Woman Who Objected To Harassment In Delhi Park

A Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of juveniles after she objected to harassment at a park in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said.

The incident took place on the evening of March 8 when the woman and her friend were taking a walk in a park near the Saket District Court Complex. According to police, a group of men allegedly passed comments at the two women, triggering a confrontation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When one of the women objected to the remarks, a verbal altercation broke out, during which the accused allegedly assaulted her. A senior police officer said the victim sustained minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police teams were immediately formed to identify and trace the suspects. During subsequent raids, all four accused, reported to be juveniles, were apprehended.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said they remain in constant contact with the victim and further legal action will be taken based on her statement.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders and social media users. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the attack in a post on X, calling for strict action against the accused.

“Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it,” Sangma wrote.

Responding to the post, Delhi Police said a criminal case has been registered under relevant sections of law and multiple teams had been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused.

The incident comes weeks after another case in Malviya Nagar where a couple was arrested for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a dispute.